U.S. medic saves lives on Ukraine's frontlines

STORY: U.S. medic Jennifer Mullee was an emergency nurse in Los Angeles until May this year.

Now, she serves in a very different, and more dangerous, surrounding - the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

Helping to triage and save soldiers' lives since she arrived and became a member of the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.

“So, I came to Ukraine because I believe in what they're doing. I believe in their struggle for their freedom. I listened to (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy ask for help."

Mullee comes from a military family.

She deployed in Afghanistan twice as a nurse and doctor.

Her commitment to saving lives also takes her away from her family back in the U.S.

“I have two children, two girls who are incredible and very amazing. I am very blessed they are very healthy.”

“I miss my daughters, but they understand and believe in the struggle of what's going on here in Ukraine and fully support me and know that I'm doing important work.”

Mullee says that none of the relatives from her military family have been wounded on active service.

A stark contrast to the "horrible destruction, and death, and injuries" she says she now experiences daily.