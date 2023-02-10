U.S. may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

STORY: The United States may take action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week.

That's according to a senior State Department official on Thursday (February 9).

The official added that Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army.

The White House echoed the notion that Washington would take action.

But has not specified what measures are under consideration.

The FBI is leading efforts to analyze recovered remains of the balloon and said it had obtained only limited physical evidence.

The bureau has said it does not yet have enough information to assess its capabilities.

But the State Department source said high-resolution imagery of the balloon revealed it was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations.

President Joe Biden insisted in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner.

"And the idea that a balloon could traverse, break American air space is, anyway, it's not a major breach."

The spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the United States last week caused political outrage in Washington.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers sharply criticized the military and the Biden administration for failing to shoot down the balloon when it first entered U.S. airspace, and instead waiting a week to do so.

China's foreign ministry has said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and accused the United States of overreacting.