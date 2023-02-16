U.S. Marshals' ‘Operation North Star Two’ captures hundreds of offenders for violent crimes

Reuters Videos

STORY: But 25-year-old Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, better known as Sara Khadem, also told Reuters that the warrant, which made her return to Iran impossible, was "the most horrible thing" that happened to her.She said that, after playing in December's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan's Almaty without the headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict Islamic dress code, she had hardly expected harsher reprisals than a travel ban.Khadem, who arrived in Spain in January on a residence visa linked to the purchase of property, said Iranian authorities had told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home.She refused and subsequently learned about the warrant.Still, removing the hijab was something that she thought was right to do and she didn't regret it, Khadem said, adding that she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras and that many Iranian sportswomen felt the same way.Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest that has swept Iran since mid-September when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police.