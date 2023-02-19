U-M honors MSU at Saturday's basketball game

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is in near-constant communication with his head coach. When the messages started to dry up Friday afternoon and into the early evening, Sheldon Keefe had an inkling there could be news coming down the pipe. "I know Kyle well enough now," said Keefe, who has been joined at his GM's hip professionally for more than a decade. "When he gets quiet, I have a pretty good sense some things are happening." And happen they did. Dubas took part in some late-