U-M announces firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge
The University of Michigan’s athletic director announced the firing of linebackers coach Chris Patridge on Friday morning.
Charissa Thompson, who has reported for Fox Sports and Amazon, said on a Barstool Sports podcast that she has fabricated remarks when she can't get access during the game.
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts say their medical personnel didn't see any indication star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a head injury during the East Division final. On Wednesday, Kelly suggested to 3DownNation — a website that covers Canadian football — that he suffered head trauma during Toronto's 38-17 loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes. In a statement Thursday, the Argos said not only did their medical personnel not see any indication of injury, they weren't made aware of
While carrying an iPad, Cincinnati Bengals' player Joe Burrow wore a tablet glove before a game, then injured his wrist during it — and now crack NFL investigators are looking for a molehill.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A record-setting first season as a CFL starter earned Chad Kelly the league's outstanding player award. The Toronto Argonauts quarterback was honoured Thursday during the CFL's awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort. Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches. Kelly received the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award, which the CFL named after the former Saskatchewan Roughriders' star who died last month at age 83. Kelly,
Dolphins’ McDaniel offers injury updates, more news
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Trevon Diggs didn’t do his older brother any favors. A tumultuous week in Buffalo in which the Bills lost because of a too many men penalty and fired their offensive coordinator continued on Thursday, when receiver Stefon Diggs took exception to having to reiterate his commitment to the team. “I’ve never been nothing but fully invested,” Diggs said. “I feel like I addressed it in training camp. ... But here we are again.” Diggs was put on the spot courtesy of his younge
Buffalo's Josh Allen is the only one to blame for him de-evolving into a more athletic Jameis Winston. The reason for Allen's struggles? Josh Allen.
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
Chris Jones also said Steve Spagnuolo’s wife is a big reason why the Chiefs’ defense have been so good this season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake? Allen Iverson? No, just a new-look Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback emerged from the bye week wearing his curly hair in cornrows. When asked about his new appearance on Wednesday, he smirked. “The hair?” Tagovailoa said, “Oh, yeah, got them done last week. My hair was outrageous, so I thought if I didn’t braid it, or if it wasn’t long enough, then I’d just cut it. So I just thought I’d get it braided." Tagovailoa didn’t go as far to say that his ne
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
Dolphins’ Hill gets married, talks about life changes
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Chad Kelly would gladly switch spots with Brady Oliveira. Kelly received the CFL's outstanding player award Thursday ahead of Oliveira. But on Sunday, the Winnipeg running back will play in the Grey Cup game versus the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field. "Definitely, of course," said Kelly. "We obviously wish we were out there right now but the past is in the past. "You win some, you lose some, you wish you could win them all but that's called life. I've moved on, I kn
The Ravens and Bengals game on Thursday was delayed twice for an "administrative stoppage," which happened to be a drone.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The storylines are ripe for the choosing when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Favor some good, old-fashioned revenge? The NFC-leading Eagles (8-1) will try to exact some when they visit Arrowhead Stadium just nine months after the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) used a second-half rally to beat them in the Super Bowl. Love seeing some points? Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of that memorable Feb
Luke Musgrave is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 11 of the fantasy football season.
Since Cooper Kupp's slump coincides with the Rams', coach Sean McVay's goal must be to get star receiver back on track and the offense should follow versus Seattle.
HAMILTON — Kenny Lawler stared daggers when asked how he and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiving corps would step up in the potential absence of fellow wideout Dalton Schoen in Sunday's Grey Cup. Schoen and linebacker Adam Bighill were both dressed in street clothes on the sidelines at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday morning as the Blue Bombers prepared to play the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL championship game. Schoen has missed Winnipeg's last three games with an ankle injury and Bighill has be