U.S. labels Tencent, Alibaba sites 'notorious markets'

The U.S. has added Chinese e-commerce sites from major tech companies to its latest list of “notorious markets."

On Thursday the U.S. trade rep's office said that includes sites owned by Alibaba and Tencent.

The list identifies some 80 total online and physical markets that reportedly host counterfeits of trademarked products or copyright piracy.

The USTR office said in a statement, "This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting.”

The list is a blow to the reputation of companies, but carries no direct penalties.

China-based online markets Taobao, Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, and Pinduoduo remain on the list.

Alibaba responded by saying it’ll work with government agencies to address intellectual property concerns across its platforms.

WeChat operator Tencent said it strongly disagreed with the decision and defended its procedure to deter and punish violations across its platforms.