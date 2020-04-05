U.K. PM Johnson, battling coronavirus, is hospitalized

TEASER: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hospitalized for coronavirus treatment





After battling the coronavirus for 10 days and with a persistent high fever, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, Downing Street said.

He was admitted as a "precautionary step" advised by his doctor, according to the BBC.





News of the prime minister's hospitalization comes just hours after a rare televised address to U.K. citizens by Queen Elizabeth, who conveyed a rallying spirit that harkened back to World War Two.





(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH II SAYING:

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."





The Queen thanked those who were staying at home, while acknowledging self-isolation could be difficult.





(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH II SAYING:

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.//

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."





Johnson, who was revealed to have tested positive on March 27, was seen on late last week applauding the country's health service from his front door. He has been working from home for the past 10 days, most recently chairing a meeting via video conference on Friday.





In the United Kingdom, there are more than 41,000 cases of COVID-19, and some 4,300 fatalities, according to a Reuters tally.



