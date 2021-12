CBC

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is going international. On Monday, the champion Edmonton Stingers face Real Esteli on the latter's home court in Polideportivo, Nicaragua, to tip off the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) season. It'll mark the first time a CEBL team plays against a non-Canadian opponent and on non-Canadian hardwood. "This is a major step for us to be part of the Champions League of America because it puts us against the best of the best out of all the leagues