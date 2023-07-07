U.S. job growth slows but wages remain strong

STORY: U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in June after surging the month before, but the labor market still remains strong.

Data out Friday from the Labor Department showed the U.S. added 209,000 jobs last month – that’s about 15,000 less than economists polled by Reuters had expected.

But the unemployment rate dipped slightly from the prior month – it now sits at 3.6%.

One data point stirring concern: the unemployment rate for Black Americans jumped to a 10-month high, from 5.6% in May to 6% in June. That's the second-straight month of increased unemployment for African-Americans.

A spike in the Black unemployment rate can be a strong predictor of an impending recession, since Black workers have historically been the first to be fired during an economic downturn.

The overall unemployment rate remains relatively unbowed despite an aggressive rate-hiking cycle by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

While higher paying industries like technology and finance are laying off workers, sectors like leisure and hospitality, as well as public schools, still have many openings after losing employees during the health crisis.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% last month after climbing by the same margin in May.

Over the past year, wages have increased 4.4%.

Annual wage growth remains too high to be consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target. The U.S. central bank is almost certain to resume raising interest rates later this month after pausing in June.

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday as traders stuck to bets that rate hikes would resume.