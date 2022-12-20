U.S. hopes to see China defeat current COVID outbreak

STORY: "We're prepared to continue to support countries around the world, including China, on this and other COVID-related health support," Price said in a daily press briefing.

Asked if the United States had offered to provide China with vaccines, Price said: "I'm not going to go into private discussions, but we've made the point many times publicly that we are the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines around the world."

China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" policy of lockdowns and testing after protests against curbs that had kept the virus at bay among its 1.4 billion-strong population for three years but at a big cost to society and the world's second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free.