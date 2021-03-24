U.S. health safety board raises concern about latest AstraZeneca vaccine data
MONTREAL — The American-based NHL divisions have dealt with postponement challenges due to COVID-19 concerns this season. Now it's the Canadian-based North Division's turn. The NHL announced Tuesday that the Montreal Canadiens have had their games through Sunday postponed. The league made the announcement Tuesday, a day after the Canadiens game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers was postponed following the addition of Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the NHL's COVID protocol list. The NHL said decision was made by the medical groups from the league, the NHL Players' Association and the Canadiens. The league said it's expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday pending COVID-19 test results over the next few days. Montreal and Edmonton were scheduled to meet again Wednesday and Friday at the Bell Centre. The decision also affects a home game Sunday against Ottawa. The Canadiens cancelled their off-day practice Tuesday but the Oilers were back on the ice Wednesday at the Bell Centre. "You've got to try to take advantage of it," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said of the unexpected break in the busy shortened season. "Amazingly we had a real up-tempo practice out there. I thought the guys were in great spirits. Maybe the extra day (off) was good for them." The NHL announced the postponement of Monday night's game about a half hour before the scheduled 7 p.m. opening faceoff. "It is a bit of a weird situation," said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. "But obviously other teams have gone through it. It's the situation we're in this year. So we rolled with it and we'll go from there." There was no immediate word on makeup dates for the games, the first North Division matchups to be postponed this season due to COVID protocol. "You've got to roll with the punches a little bit," Tippett said. "That's exactly where it's at. We know we're going to have to make up the game somewhere. It's part of what we're dealing with this year. "Hopefully it's not a big concern and you just continue to move on. You look at the game in front of you and that's the one you've got to prepare for and hopefully you play well." The start time for a game between the two teams on Feb. 11 was pushed back an hour after Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the protocol list. He was deemed eligible to resume team activities two days later. Edmonton is tied with Toronto for top spot in the North Division standings with 42 points. The Maple Leafs have two games in hand on the Oilers. North Division teams were idle Tuesday night. The Winnipeg Jets are alone in third place with 40 points, three more than the Canadiens. There have been 41 games postponed this season because of COVID protocol. The truncated 56-game campaign began Jan. 13. "Players hear and they see what's going on around the league and it's not out of the norm to have a game (postponed)," Tippett said. "It's unfortunate that it's happened to us but you just deal with it and move on." This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021. The Canadian Press
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Patrick Kane had two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by holding off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg scored for Chicago in the opener of a six-game homestand. It was the Blackhawks' first victory against the Panthers in five games this season. When the frantic final seconds ticked off, Lankinen raised his arms excitedly before celebrating with the rest of the team. Chicago had dropped six of seven overall. Anton Stralman and Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers, who lost for the third time in four games. Chris Driedger made 29 stops. Florida played without captain Aleksander Barkov, who was scratched because of a lower-body injury. Barkov has six goals and 12 assists in his last 13 games, including two assists during Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay. Stralman got Florida on the board with his third of the season 8:53 into the second period, and Wennberg trimmed Chicago's lead to 3-2 when he slammed home a power-play goal with 4:38 left in the third. But Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad was whistled for slashing with 2:29 remaining, and the Blackhawks held on. Chicago went ahead to stay with two in the first period. Kubalik got a pass from Brandon Hagel and slid the puck between Driedger's legs at 6:24, and Suter tipped Nikita Zadorov's long shot into the net with 1:30 left. It was Kubalik's 11th goal of the season. He has two goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The Blackhawks opened a 3-0 lead when Kane set up Soderberg's power-play goal 4:22 into the second. The tap-in play was Soderberg's first point since he scored at Dallas on March 11. CELEBRATION TIME The Blackhawks honoured Kane for reaching 1,000 career games March 9 at Dallas. It was a relatively small pregame ceremony, with the team planning to throw another party next season when it hopes to have its usual raucous crowd at the United Center. Kane was joined on the ice by his parents, his girlfriend, Amanda, and infant son, Patrick Timothy Kane III. He was presented with a commemorative print and a crystal. The team also showed a video with images from throughout his career. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who coached Kane to three Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, watched the ceremony from Florida's bench while the rest of his team was in the locker room. “He keeps getting better,” Quenneville said. "It’s an amazing career.” DEBUT MacKenzie Entwistle made his his NHL debut for Chicago, replacing Reese Johnson in the lineup. Entwistle, a 21-year-old forward, was acquired in the July 2018 multiplayer deal that moved Marian Hossa's contract to Arizona. UP NEXT The teams play again Thursday night. Then the Panthers visit Dallas on Saturday night, and the Blackhawks host Nashville on Saturday night. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old Williamson became the first NBA player younger than 21 to score at least 20 points in 21 straight games, and he did so with his usual crowd-pleasing array of alley-oop dunks and quick, powerful drives to the hoop. Ingram helped keep the Pelicans comfortably in front with 17 points in the third quarter, showcasing his mid-range repertoire of pull-ups, fades and turnaround jumpers. Pelicans guard Josh Hart — like Ingram an ex-Laker who was part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles — grabbed 15 rebounds to go with five steals. Second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 and rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. set a new high with 16 points in a reserve role. New Orleans centre Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points in 19 minutes, hitting four times inside and making all seven of his free throws. The Lakers, struggling without stars LeBron James and Davis, lost their third straight. Montrezl Harrell had a team-high 18 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris each scored 16. Kuzma also grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists. New Orleans opened its first double-digit lead in the second quarter and went up by 17 on Ingram's 27-foot 3-pointer, one of four he hit from deep. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3 trimmed the Pelicans' lead to 59-46 at halftime. The Lakers never got within single digits in the second half and trailed by as many as 30. TIP-INS Lakers: Have lost four of their past five on the road. ... Dennis Schroder scored 15 points and Wesley Matthews had 14. ... The Lakers went 18 of 37 from 3-point range (48.6%). Pelicans: Starting point guard Lonzo Ball missed his second straight game with a strained right hip flexor. Alexander-Walker started in his place. ... Steven Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds. ... Australian rookie Will Magnay saw his first NBA action in the final three minutes. He attempted one shot from 3-point range and missed. ... New Orleans missed 19 of 29 from 3-point territory. ... Outrebounded the Lakers 53-34 and outscored them 62-32 in the paint. UP NEXT Lakers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in the first of four straight at home. Pelicans: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. ___ https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The last time the Phoenix Suns won seven consecutive road games, Chris Paul had yet to become an NBA All-Star, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges were 10, and Deandre Ayton had not even started playing basketball. That was then. The Suns are rolling now, and the Miami Heat just keep on sputtering as the trade deadline looms. Booker scored 23 points, Ayton finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns added to Miami’s miserable stretch with a 110-100 win on Tuesday night. It was Phoenix’s seventh straight win on the road, the first time the Suns have had such a streak since January 2007. Former Heat forward Jae Crowder scored 13 points, Bridges added 12 and Paul had nine assists for the Suns (29-13), who moved within two games of idle Utah for the top spot in the Western Conference. Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points for Miami, which has dropped four in a row and continued struggling from the field. The Heat have shot 41% from the field and 28% from 3-point range during this slide, which came immediately after a stretch where Miami won 11 out of 12 games. Bam Adebayo scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler had a 14-point, 11-rebound night for the Heat. Miami could be active before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, with the reigning Eastern Conference champions desperately needing some sort of spark to get back on track. The Heat are one of five teams — Atlanta, Charlotte, New York and Chicago are the others — all clustered within one game of each other between fourth and eighth place in the East. Miami was within 42-39 midway through the second quarter, before the Suns went on a 16-4 run and went into the break up 58-43. The Heat used an 11-0 run to cut a 22-point deficit in half late in the third quarter, but never was closer than that in the second half. TIP-INS Suns: Crowder — a big part of Miami’s run to the NBA Finals last season — was introduced last and got a warm reception, which he acknowledged with a wave. ... The game started a stretch where Phoenix is scheduled to play 18 of its final 31 games on the road. ... This is Phoenix’s best 42-game start since the 2007-08 Suns began 30-12. Heat: Miami added KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) to its injury list, along with Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (back) and Udonis Haslem (protocols). ... Kelly Olynyk played the first nine minutes of the game and sat the rest of the half, then played the first six minutes of the third quarter and didn’t return. He was 0 for 6. RECORD WATCH Phoenix is now two wins from matching the franchise record for consecutive road victories. The Suns have won nine consecutive road games in the same season three times; it also happened in a stretch from March 1998 through February 1999, obviously spanning two seasons. STREAKING The Heat have had winning streaks of six, five and four games this season — and losing streaks of five, four, three and three games. Somehow, it all adds up to a 22-22 record with 28 games left. UP NEXT Suns: Visit Orlando on Wednesday. Heat: Host Portland on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets built a big lead before holding off the Orlando Magic 110-99 on Tuesday night. Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five. But the Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018. The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season. Orlando got within 92-86 with six minutes to play, but missed its next three shots and faded down the stretch. The slumping Magic lost for the 11th time in 12 games and dropped to 9-14 at home. Jokic got his 10th assist with slightly more than four minutes remaining to move into second place in the NBA with 12 triple-doubles, trailing only Russell Westbrook (14). Jokic, who has a franchise-best 53 triple-doubles in his career, began the day tied with James Harden at 11. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 31 points for the Magic — his second 30-point game of the season. Nikola Vucevic added 18 but was badly outplayed by Jokic, a fellow All-Star centre. Down as many as 24 after allowing the first basket of the second half, Orlando made it a game in the third quarter. The Magic used a 20-4 run to get within eight and had a 30-19 advantage in the period. They eventually got as close as five two different times in the fourth. TRADE TALK Fournier said surprisingly getting traded following his second NBA season — from Denver to Orlando — taught him the business nature of the league. He said even though his name, along with that of teammate Aaron Gordon, has been bandied about in trade speculation of late, he’s totally ignored the chatter. “Sometimes a deal might happen and then not (happen) at the last minute and you will never know it,” said Fournier, in his seventh season with Orlando. “It’s just the nature of this business, so there’s really no reason for me (to worry). My first couple of years here, there’s been rumours, but it’s nothing because I’m still here.” Fournier and reserve centre Khem Birch will be unrestricted free agents at season’s end, while Gordon will have one more year remaining on his contract. The injury-ravaged Magic could potentially move on from those players since they currently sit well outside the Eastern Conference playoff race. TIP-INS Nuggets: Coach Michael Malone became emotional before the game when talking about the 10 people killed in a grocery story by a gunman Monday in Boulder, Colorado. Malone named each of the 10 victims of a massacre that took place approximately 28 miles from downtown Denver. “For me, you get so caught up in the job and basketball … and we (coaches) get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back in (place) of one of those families, what do you feel?" Malone said. "I speak for everyone on our team that our thoughts and prayers — which are never enough — are with the Boulder community and all the 10 families of the innocent people who were murdered.” Magic: Orlando extended its streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 1,100. That streak, which ranks fifth in the NBA, dates back to March 17, 2007. … Coach Steve Clifford said guard Terrence Ross (sore right knee) could return Wednesday. … Former Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu, who helped the franchise reach the 2009 NBA Finals, sat courtside. UP NEXT Nuggets: Play the Toronto Raptors in Tampa on Wednesday night. Magic: Host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Denton, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday night. The top four teams in the East Division make the playoffs and the Flyers entered a pivotal stretch just two points behind Boston for the final spot. Starting with the Devils, the Flyers played five straight games against teams behind them in the standings. Trying to make a push at jumping back into the playoff race, the Flyers pinned yet another loss on shaky defence and goalie Carter Hart. The Flyers dropped their third straight . Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal of the season. Sean Couturier added two goals late in the third to make it 4-3. The Flyers pulled Hart in the final minute and made a mad rush a tie game but could not force OT. “We’ve had some moments obviously where we haven’t been good,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “It’s come in bunches in a short amount of time. I really believe this group understands the way it has to play to be successful. It’s not there yet on a consistent basis.” McLeod, a fourth-liner, backhanded in his fourth goal of the year for the 1-0 lead. Farabee, one of the lone bright spots in a breakout year for the Flyers, curled a rebound just inside the pipe to make it 1-all. Then the wheels came off for the Flyers, who heard a chorus of 3,100 boos. The Flyers had a lazy possession with the puck and defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere failed to clear it out of the zone, allowing Palmieri to pounce with 5.6 seconds left in the period. Sharangovich scored his seventh goal of the season in the second when Flyers defenceman Phil Myers committed a turnover and the Devils seemed poised to break this one open. Zajac caught the Flyers D napping again in the final minute and banked in his fourth goal of the season with 23.4 seconds left -- yes, two goals to close the first two periods inside 25 seconds left -- to seal the win. The 22-year-old Hart dropped to 8-8-3 this season and has played nothing like the goalie who last season became the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs. The Flyers are 4-8-1 in March -- and Hart is 2-5. SUBBAN’S START Devils D P.K. Subban has three goals and 14 points in 30 games this season, not far off from last season’s pace. But a step slower at 31 years old -- and costly at $9 million this season -- the Devils needed more and he could be on the trading block with the deadline just weeks away. Subban may not be the game-changer he was in his prime. But for a team making a push and willing to take on a smaller chunk of the contract, Subban could be worth the risk. “I think he’s on the rise,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “For me, it’s when P.K is skating, making an effort to get involved in the play up ice. I’ve challenged him to be more involved, to be a fourth guy. Make sure he’s getting his shot through when we get it back to him. There’s been a few games where he’s had good looks and hasn’t gotten it through. He’s got such a great shot that when he does get it through, we’ve seen him beat goaltenders clean from the point without a screen.” UP NEXT New Jersey heads to Washington for games Thursday and Friday against the Capitals. The Flyers host the Rangers on Thursday and Friday. ___ https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press