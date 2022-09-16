U-Haul apologizes for mistake after family's belongings lost in moving truck mixup
A new family to the Tampa Bay area is finally getting some answers as to what happened to their moving truck they believed had been stolen. Samantha Brown told ABC Action News on Wednesday her parents, Stan and Shirley, moved down from the St. Louis area after they sold their house at the end of August. While they stayed in an apartment waiting for their new home to be ready for move-in, Brown said her parents paid to store a U-Haul with all their belongings packed inside at a hotel parking lot in Clearwater.