U.S. fighter jet downs flying object over Canada

STORY: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered an unidentified object flying over the country’s northwest to be shot down in the early hours of Saturday.

In a tweet, Trudeau said the operation was under NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense Command, a combined organization of the United States and Canada.

And that a U.S. F-22 fighter jet “successfully fired at the object”.

Defence minister Anita Anand told a news conference later in the day that the object was cylindrical in shape, and smaller than the Chinese balloon that the U.S. shot down a week ago.

"The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. The object was downed approximately 100 miles from the Canada-United States border over Canadian territory in central Yukon.”

Anand declined to speculate on the object’s origin, only saying that Canadian forces will recover and analyze it.

In a statement, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a call with Trudeau to continue close coordination to "defend our airspace."

It’s the second unidentified aerial object to be shot down in the area in two days.

With Biden ordering the takedown of another one on Friday, off the northern coast of Alaska.

The two incidents come amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. fighter jet downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

China has maintained it was a civilian research vessel.

The Pentagon has said a significant amount of that balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting American officials may soon have more information about any Chinese espionage capabilities on the vessel.