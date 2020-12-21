U.S. employers can require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine: EEOC
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan joins Kristin Myers to discuss the legalities surrounding your job requiring you to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on tackle football in Canada in 2020, but it didn't stop Canadians from shining on the field of play. The novel coronavirus forced the CFL, U Sports and junior ranks to all cancel their seasons. So that shifted Canada's football focus to the U.S., where many Canadians have made significant contributions in both the NFL and NCAA ranks. Chase Claypool has led the charge. The six-foot-four, 238-pound Abbotsford, B.C., native., a 2020 NFL second-round pick out of Notre Dame, had 50 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers along with two rushing TDs entering Monday night's game versus Cincinnati. On Sunday, Dallas long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, a 39-year-old Montreal native in his 16th NFL season, played in his 251st career game, the most ever by a Canadian, in the Cowboys' 41-33 win over San Francisco. Chuba Hubbard, a six-foot, 208-pound redshirt junior running back, was American college football's rushing leader last year with 2,094 yards and 21 TDs at Oklahoma State. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native returned to school this year, running for 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs while battling injuries before opting out to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Still, Hubbard and teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga, a redshirt senior linebacker at OSU from Calgary, were among four Canadians named to the second All-Big 12 squad. The six-foot-one, 235-pound Ogbongbemiga has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., was tied for second on the team in tackles with 61 (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a squad-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Then there's John Metchie III of Brampton, Ont., a sophomore receiver who had 44 catches for 782 yards and six TDs as a first-year starter for top-ranked Alabama (11-0). Metchie recorded four catches for 62 yards in the Tide's 52-46 SEC title win win over Florida on Saturday, but made the highlight reel for levelling Gators defender Mac Jones on a first-quarter interception that forced a fumble recovered by Alabama receiver Devonta Smith. On the next play, Smith's 31-yard TD grab put Alabama ahead 14-7. Alabama will face Notre Dame in a national semifinal on Jan. 1. Other notable Canadian accomplishments include: — Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson, a six-foot-six, 315-pound senior from Windsor, Ont., being named a first-team All Big-10 selection. — Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back from London, Ont., at Illinois, securing third-team All-Big 10 honours. He ran for a team-high 540 yards on 104 carries (5.2-yard average) with three TDs while adding seven receptions for 64 yards. — Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a six-foot-four, 305-pound defensive lineman at Central Michigan, being an All-MAC first-team nominee after recording 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. — Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman from Bromont, Que., at Eastern Michigan (2-4), being named to the All-MAC third team. — Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman receiver from Brooks, Alberta, cracking the roster at No. 2 Clemson (10-1). The Tigers face Ohio State in the other NCAA semifinal on Jan. 1. "I've been able to see the arc of that develop over the last decade and certainly over the last three years we've seen a steep increase in terms of the number of players in skilled positions in Division 1 football really break out," said Jim Mullin, the president of Football Canada, the sport's governing body in this country. "It used to be where we were just sending offensive linemen and kickers to the NCAA but that's not the case any more. "By our last count there's 103 Canadians in Division 1 football. You've got players like Chase Claypool and Chuba Hubbard but also a long, long list that goes on from there that are competing and doing well and making a name for not just themselves but also football in Canada." Mullin credits improved coaching in Canada as one reason for the influx. But while Claypool, Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga all played high-school football in Canada, more and more Canucks are heading south for part or all of their high-school careers to enhance their college opportunities. "I think it says at least with kids coming into the system at an earlier age that the coaching support that the football community tries to provide at a volunteer basis has got a lot better," Mullin said. "Players like a Claypool or Hubbard decide to stay in the country all the way through their high-school years before they go on to the NCAA and have done a good job of getting the word out about themselves in the recruiting derby. "Others leave to go to schools or academies in the U.S. that give them more opportunities. We'd certainly like to retain these players in Canada . . . but they're still products of this country and this system and we're equally proud of what they're doing at the NCAA level as well." But as impressive as Canadians have been this year in the U.S., Mullin said it's imperative the CFL, U Sports and junior football all resume in 2021. "What's really important is to get back on to the field and re-establish the tradition of the game in this country." he said. "Tradition is something that's our major strength and football in the summer professionally and in the fall, through not just university but also junior football, is a calling for many communities across this country. "To not have that, in my mind, makes us a little bit less of a nation." To that end, Laval head coach Glen Constantin is proposing a university football jamboree in May that would bring together the host Rouge et Or along with Western, McMaster, Montreal, Saskatchewan and defending-champion Calgary. "I applaud what Glen is trying to achieve," Mullin said. "He's attempting to get players on the field, get them showcased for the CFL draft and start developing momentum as we go into the summer." The pandemic has also forced many Canadian minor organizations to either shelve their 2020 plans or shift them to include flag and touch football. Mullin said while some provinces managed to field tackle programs, the pandemic forced them to play games with six- and nine-men aside. But Mullin said the pandemic has also resulted in more dialogue between football organizations. Earlier this year, Football Canada, the CFL, U Sports and Canadian Football Officials Association all met and among the subjects discussed was the potential alignment of the Grey Cup, Vanier Cup, and Canadian Bowl for junior football More sessions will take place in 2021. "What's been very positive is the football community reaching out looking for answers from people they'd normally not have conversations with and we've generated many new ideas," Mullin said. "What I like about what Glen's doing is he's thinking outside of the box and that's a good thing for football in that we've got communities across this country who're now thinking outside of the box. "I think in terms of changing the culture through this pandemic, it's actually been a huge positive for us that I believe we can build on coming through this time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Versatile Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard's season is likely over after he sustained a serious knee injury early in Sunday night's win over the New York Giants.Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hubbard, who was filling in for injured starter Wyatt Teller at right guard, will miss “significant time.” Hubbard got hurt on Cleveland's second offensive play and was replaced by rookie Nick Harris.Stefanski would not comment on an NFL Network report that Hubbard has torn ligaments, a dislocated kneecap and will undergo surgery.Hubbard's loss hurts Cleveland's depth up front. He can play guard or tackle and the 29-year-old is among the most well-liked players on the team.Teller remains sidelined with a sprained ankle and Stefanski doesn't think he'll be back this week as the Browns play the New York Jets.Harris, a fifth-round pick from Washington, came through in a pinch and played well after Hubbard went down.“It felt good to get out there and run around," said Harris, who had only taken one offensive snap this season before going in. "I didn't even have time to think.”Also, Stefanski said defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson should be fine after sustaining a neck injury Sunday night.Safety Andrew Sendejo remains sidelined with a concussion.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL —Tom Withers, The Associated Press
BURNLEY, England — Burnley’s strike partnership of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton that lifted the team out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Monday.Barnes leapt high to plant a far-post header through Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio’s legs from close range in the 35th minute to give Burnley the lead at a rain-soaked Turf Moor.Wood also scored from a couple of yards (meters) out, smashing a loose ball into the roof of the net after Ben Mee’s looping header at a free kick struck Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri and dropped into the path of the New Zealand striker.Fabio Silva, an 18-year-old striker, converted an 89th-minute penalty for his first goal in English soccer since his move from Porto to give Wolves hope but Burnley held out for a third win.It extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run to four games and saw them climb above Fulham, which drops into the bottom three, and Brighton into 16th place in the 20-team league.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sun seemed to shine brighter in Jacksonville on Monday. The air felt crisper. The St. Johns River looked cleaner. Even the Jaguars' aging stadium appeared to glisten for the first time in decades.Jacksonville's losing streak, now tied for the longest in team history at 13, was cause for celebration — and arguably the best thing to happen to the city since the NFL granted it an expansion franchise in November 1993.Thanks to the New York Jets’ shocking victory over the Rams in Los Angeles, the skidding Jaguars (1-13) now have a stranglehold on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft — and Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.“THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter before vowing to light a victory cigar. “Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day.”The stunning development 2,400 miles west gave Jacksonville the hope the floundering franchise has been missing for years. It also created what’s sure to be an agonizing wait to make sure the Jaguars don’t screw it up. Not just two weeks, either. More like four months.Jacksonville needs to lose two more games, beginning with Sunday’s home finale against Chicago; hire a general manager whose primary goal is finding a long-term fix to the team’s long-time QB problem; and assemble a coaching staff that can groom a guy widely viewed as the best college prospect since Andrew Luck.No problem, right?There’s little doubt Jacksonville could mess it up. After all, this is the franchise that drafted quarterbacks Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles, took Leonard Fournette over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and doubled down on Gardner Minshew.None of those failed moves seemed to matter Sunday evening as the Jets made play after play down the stretch to hold off the Rams. Running back Frank Gore, safety Marcus Maye and punter Braden Mann should never have to buy a drink in Jacksonville.Same for Jaguars coach Doug Marrone if his swan song is helping the team land Lawrence by intentionally losing to the Bears (7-7) and at Indianapolis (10-4) a week later.“I wouldn’t be able to do that,” Marrone said Monday. “I couldn’t do it. I just wouldn’t. I’ve never done it at anything in my life. I had trouble letting my kids win when they were little.”Marrone gracefully handled several questions about having Jaguars fans openly rooting against the team down the stretch.“When you’ve lost as many games as we’ve lost in a row now, and we’ve only won one with two games left, there’s going to be lots of stuff that’s going to be said and it’s not going to be lots of positive,” he said. “I think you got to understand that’s the business we’re in. ... It's fair game.”WHAT’S WORKINGIf the Jaguars are tanking, it’s working to perfection. Jacksonville’s worst loss of the year came at Baltimore on Sunday, a 40-14 debacle in which the Ravens led 26-0 at halftime and wildly celebrated a fourth-string quarterback’s 19-yard run in the waning minutes.WHAT NEEDS HELPJacksonville’s “defence” is mostly a joke at this point. The unit gave up more than 370 yards for the 11th straight game and set an NFL record by allowing at least 24 points in 13 consecutive games. The Ravens did whatever they wanted whenever they wanted, finishing with 250 yards passing, 159 rushing and scoring touchdowns on each of their five trips to the red zone.STOCK UPRookie K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall draft pick in 2020, is showing signs of promise. He has five quarterback hits in the last three weeks and tackled reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson for a 3-yard loss Sunday.STOCK DOWNJourneyman cornerback Greg Mabin played every defensive snap for the first time in his pro career and looked like a rookie at times. He gave up Dez Bryant’s first touchdown catch in more than three years in the second quarter and a 44-yard pass from Jackson to Marquise Brown in the fourth.It was Mabin’s second game since Jacksonville claimed him off waivers from Tennessee late last month. He has played for Tampa Bay, Buffalo, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Tennessee and now Jacksonville in four years.INJUREDRunning back James Robinson, the team’s best player all season, is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go against the Bears.KEY NUMBER2 — number of games Jacksonville needs to lose to lock up the No. 1 draft pick for the first time in franchise history.NEXT STEPSJacksonville can set the team record for consecutive losses against Chicago and move a step closer to Lawrence. The current 13-game skid tied the initial mark set by losing the final five games in 2012 and the first eight in 2013.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 numbers. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced over the weekend the league is aiming to begin a condensed 56-game schedule Jan. 13.The plan is for Canada's seven teams to play in a newly-created North Division for the 2020-21 season because of border restrictions related to non-essential travel.But health officials from the five provinces where those clubs play — Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba — have yet to sign off on any plan.The lockdown announced Monday by Ontario will go into effect Saturday and last until Jan. 23 in the province's south, while the north will see restrictions lifted Jan. 9.The NHL wants to play games in the home arenas of participating teams, but is prepared to hold them in one or more "neutral-site" venues if necessary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. The Canadian Press
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye.The team announced Monday Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington's scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games."The eye doctor said it’s a severe case, and we just have to be patient," coach Scott Brooks said after practice Monday. “Just going to monitor him day to day. He’s out for some time now. Blurred vision, sensitive to light. Other than that, he’s getting better. Just going to take some time.”The Wizards play their first 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an off-season trade that sent John Wall to Houston.Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games during his rookie season after the Wizards selected him with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old from Japan isn't able to practice or do any basketball activities given his blurred vision and light sensitivity.“I was hoping last week, thinking that it would clear up and in two or three days he could get back on the court, a couple more days later he’d be back, but he has a severe case," Brooks said. "He’s not happy with what the eye doctors said, but he understands.”Rookie ?Deni Avdija, taken with the ninth pick in this year's draft, could slide into Hachimura's spot in the starting lineup, though Brooks did not commit to that.“It’s too bad, but that next man up (mentality) that we have to step up and fill it in by committee,” Brooks said. “We’re going to have to figure it out without him until he comes back."___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
