U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 18 million, death toll tops 335,000
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss the latest news in the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Thomas McGinn, VP of Physician Enterprise for CommonSpirit.
LONDON — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, paving the way for the expected hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.The confirmation of Tuchel’s dismissal — only four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final — came after days of reports that the German would be replaced by Pochettino, the former Tottenham coach. However, PSG did not immediately announce a new hiring.?I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the Club,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together.”Tuchel is the third straight coach to be fired by PSG, following Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc.PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.In Tuchel’s first season, PSG opened with 14 straight league wins but failed to retain both of its domestic cup trophies and lost a string of league games near the end. It was also eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.Last season, Tuchel bounced back by leading PSG to a domestic treble and the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.Tuchel’s side had struggled at times this season with four league defeats. PSG fell short against its main rivals, losing 1-0 at home to Lyon and Marseille, and drawing 0-0 at Lille. It also lost two of the first three games in the Champions League though PSG ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group.The season start was delayed after several players — including Neymar and captain Marquinhos — tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a club-sanctioned trip to the Spanish party resort of Ibiza.Overall, Tuchel took charge of 127 games, winning 95, drawing 12 draws and losing 20.POWER STRUGGLETuchel clashed with PSG sporting director Leonardo, who publicly rebuked him over comments made shortly before the end of the transfer window in October.Tuchel said he needed new recruits and that the club let players go too easily, such as 200-goal scorer Edinson Cavani and stalwart defender Thiago Silva. Their contracts were not renewed and both are doing well in the English Premier League. Goal-scoring winger Angel Di Maria is also nearing the end of his contract.“In general we lose too many players without receiving money. It started with (Adrien) Rabiot, a great player who left for free (to Juventus),” Tuchel said. “It carried on this season and it can continue next season ... It’s too much."MERRY-GO-ROUNDCoaching changes have been regular since Qatari investors QSI took charge of the club in June 2011.Even though PSG was top of the league in December that year, Antoine Kombouare was replaced by former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, who quit after not getting assurances over a new contract and went instead to Real Madrid.Blanc replaced Ancelotti but was then fired in June 2016, just months after getting a new contract and reportedly costing PSG 22 million euros ($27 million) in compensation.Tuchel’s contract was expiring in June next year, but he will also receive significant severance pay.POCHETTINO NEXT?The 48-year-old Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans.The Argentine has something in common with Tuchel, having been fired by Tottenham in November last year, only months after leading Spurs to the Champions League final. He was in charge of Tottenham for five years, losing the League Cup final in 2015.Pochettino also helped Southampton stay in the Premier League.He started out coaching with Spanish club Espanyol in 2009.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
What was Sean Payton thinking?What was Jon Gruden thinking?In an eventful Week 16 that culminated with a first-round draft pick going from maskless to jobless and the New England Patriots getting swept for the first time in 20 years, two of the NFL’s most seasoned coaches made decisions that had football fans scratching their heads.Let’s start with:PAYTON’S PLANOn Christmas night, Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied a 91-year-old NFL record by rushing for six touchdowns in a 52-33 wipeout of the Minnesota Vikings.He was denied a shot at a seventh score not by Minnesota’s matador defence but by Payton, who sent in backup QB Taysom Hill on third-and-goal from the 1 with 4 minutes left after Kamara had already scored five TDs.Given another chance after the 2-minute warning, Payton called Kamara’s number on first-and-goal from the 3 and Kamara scored his sixth touchdown, equaling Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers’ mark set on Thanksgiving Day in 1929.A fullback for the Chicago Cardinals, Nevers ran for six TDs against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 28, 1929. He added four extra points to account for all of the Cardinals’ scoring in their 40-6 victory.Kamara might have beaten Nevers’ 40-point NFL record for most points scored in a game by one player, too, had Payton not summoned him to the sideline with 4:03 remaining and the Saints on the Vikings’ doorstep with a 38-27 lead.“I was thinking about our best play there,” Payton explained afterward. “It was fourth down (actually third) and we felt that was a play that would be tough for them because, obviously, it’s a quarterback design run with an extra guy” blocking.“But late in the game, I was mindful of it,” Payton said of the half-dozen TD mark.Payton wasn’t talking about Nevers’ record six TD runs. He was talking about Bears great Gayle Sayers scoring six times (four rushing touchdowns, two TD catches) against the 49ers on Dec. 12, 1965, at Wrigley Field.“A lot of these players — I’d say most of these players — have no idea how good Gale Sayers was,” said Payton. “And growing up in Chicago, certainly you were familiar with his ability. And I was happy. Listen, it was a big deal.”Kamara said he was satisfied with six scores and tying the NFL mark, and would have been OK with five TDs, too.“Sean gave Taysom the one touchdown when I had five. I wasn’t really worried about it. I was just like, ‘Shoot, it’s all good, whatever, we’re right there. I’m second at least,’” Kamara said.But when Drew Brees hit Adam Trautman for a 41-yard catch to the Vikings 3 at the 2-minute warning, Kamara suddenly had a chance to tie Nevers and Sayers.“I was looking for (Trautman) to score, but in the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘All right, this might be my chance,’” Kamara recounted. “And Sean was like, ‘Go.’ So, I just told the O-line, I was like, ‘Get me in there. Let’s get it.’“And we were able to get it. We had the celebration planned out, man,” Kamara said of pretending to make snow angels. “It was a great moment.”Brees said Payton mentioned Sayers’ mark before the Saints’ last touchdown drive.“Sean kind of mentioned to me, he said, ‘Hey, if Alvin gets one more touchdown, he ties this record with Gale Sayers.’ Obviously, you’re looking at the scoreboard, we’re up three possessions, let’s see how close it is,” Brees recounted. “So, they go down and score, we get the ball back, at that point it’s: get a first down and we’re on a knee."Well, we had the opportunity, we felt like, ‘Hey, let’s throw it before the 2-minute warning.’ And we get the big play to Trautman that gets us down in scoring range. So, man, some things had to happen there in order to have the opportunity. But then at that point, it’s like, ‘Man, we’re getting this record.‘”Or tying it, at least.Now, let’s look at:GRUDEN’S GAMBLEGruden’s peculiar plan cost the Las Vegas Raiders a shot at ending a four-year playoff drought when Miami made them pay for deliberately settling for a field goal.With a defender grabbing his facemask and pulling him down, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s desperation heave to Mack Hollins set up Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal as the Dolphins drove the field in the final 19 seconds for an improbable 26-25 victory over the Raiders on Saturday night.FitzMagic’s latest wizardry was made possible moments earlier when Gruden chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown.Josh Jacobs went down on purpose at the 1-yard line after a 5-yard run and Derek Carr took a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left that put the Raiders up 25-23.The Dolphins didn't have to go the length of the field and they needed just one play to move from their 25 into field-goal range when Hollins was inexplicably left open for a 34-yard catch that Fitzpatrick threw while Arden Key dragged him down by the facemask.Fitzpatrick didn’t even realize he’d completed the pass, saying, “My head was being ripped off.”The 15-yard penalty that was tacked on moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders’ winning kick that kept the Dolphins in the hunt for their first playoff berth since 2016 and eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention.“I don’t regret it one bit,” Gruden said. “I just regret the results.”___With contributions from AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writer Brett Martel.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
It took playing games on all seven days of the week, a wide receiver starting at quarterback, numerous schedule changes and constant revisions to health and safety protocols for the NFL to reach Week 17 on time.That’s a remarkable accomplishment during a global pandemic.“Since March, the league, clubs, coaches, Players Association committed to a tremendous medically-led collaborative effort to create a safe work environment that maintained a level of acceptable equity," NFL executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent told The Associated Press on Monday. "Protocols were diligently developed and modified based on virus identification, isolation, containment that allowed the flexibility to adjust schedules when necessary, while at the same time affording clubs and players autonomy in a non-bubble environment. These efforts, still ongoing, by all the stakeholders demonstrates the power of teamwork and sacrifice to achieve a season in unprecedented times.”COVID-19 wiped out spring practices, cancelled the preseason and took 2020 into uncharted territory but it didn’t stop the NFL from conducting business under the most unusual circumstances.The league presses forward with its goal of playing all 256 scheduled games in 17 weeks and the Super Bowl in Tampa on Feb. 7. What often seemed improbable has become quite achievable.“Contact tracing is the thing people are not talking the most about, but it is foundational to our success,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer. “We have said all along it is almost impossible to prevent single, isolated cases. Our entire protocol and strategy has been built around mitigating transmission — and the key is good contact tracing.”The NFL implemented strict COVID-19 protocols that were updated throughout the season as more information regarding the virus and controlling it was learned. Players and coaches were tested daily, mask usage became mandatory, facilities were shut down at various points, meetings were held virtually and the games continued.Contact tracers became the MVPs. The process is extensive and starts with determining who was exposed to someone who tested positive, the level of exposure and level of risk and how to mitigate risk.“I almost think of it as almost like blocking and tackling,” Sills said. “Players can make the long runs and great catches, but we all know without outstanding blocking it’s not possible to execute those plays. That process has to me been really foundational, and a tremendous amount of work is involved with a very large number of people. It’s more than the (tracking) devices; they are important, but not the sum total of our contact tracing. What’s involved is interviewing individuals, gathering all that data from the tracking devices, and watching the video from team facilities and practice fields, talking to an individual’s friends and family and others who may be involved.”Each team has an infectious disease control officer who works along with the head athletic trainer and team physician. The trio works with the league’s three-member team consisting of a contact tracer, an epidemiologist and a physician.“They will get all the data, synthesize it all and work with the club’s personnel, and then prepare a report which they will bring back to our committee that oversees our day-to-day COVID operations, and then I will review that report,” Sills said. “So it is multilayered, with staff and many other people. On some days we might have only two to three traces and some days have 14 to 15 going on.”The Tennessee Titans were the first team to experience a breakout and the Baltimore Ravens were hit hard last month, forcing them to play the league's second Wednesday game since 1949.Several coaches were fined for violating the mask-wearing mandate, five teams were fined for multiple protocol violations and the Raiders and Saints were stripped of draft choices.The Denver Broncos ended up using practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton at quarterback in a loss to New Orleans after No. 3 QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus and starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles had failed to wear their masks around each other earlier that week.Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest before switching to wide receiver, became the first non-QB to start at the position since running back Tom Matte did so for the Baltimore Colts in 1965.The Cleveland Browns lost six players because of protocols a day before losing the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving them in a win-or-else playoff scenario this week against Pittsburgh.“It can happen just like that,” Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said. “The day before a game, you lose a good amount of players and it is like, ‘Whoa.’ At the end of day, it is all around the league and it is just one of the things that now that it is happening and you understand how serious this thing can be and how quickly it can change the tide. Once again, we have to continue to be proactive. ... It is just something that can’t be taken lightly.”The NBA and NHL concluded their 2019-20 seasons in a bubble and MLB isolated teams for the post-season but the NFL has managed to avoid it.“We do have some contingency planning," Sills said. "We’ve had it all year, and they are first driven by medical safety. Can we operate in the market in a way that is consistent with what we are doing and have been doing? Some of our clubs who have been operating in areas of high numbers of cases of the disease, those clubs have managed to avoid positive tests. That speaks to the hard work they are doing and care they are taking every day. So we will continue to follow that same road map. It has been a sound game plan. Have to continue to execute in the same manner that we have executed so far.”___AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds for the 42nd triple-double of his career, and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-111 on Monday night for their first win of the season.Jamal Murray added 21 points before leaving with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter after a collision in traffic sent him sprawling to the floor. He held his hand to his head for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination. He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter the game.James Harden had 34 points to lead undermanned Houston. Christian Wood added 23.The Rockets have started the season without several key components, including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones, who remain away from the team due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Houston dressed nine players against the Nuggets following a two-point overtime loss at Portland in the season opener Saturday."This is a growing, learning experience for all of us and we have to get better, on the defensive end especially," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. "When you have nine guys, and you are kind of doing things on the fly because you don’t have practice time, it can get ugly against a good team and that’s what happened tonight.”Harden put on a show in the second quarter, scoring 21 points and connecting on three 3-pointers, but the Rockets still trailed 70-60 at halftime. Jokic and Murray combined for 36 points in the first half to help spark the Nuggets’ offence, which had struggled during an 0-2 start.Houston pulled to 87-79 on a dunk by Jae’Sean Tate with 5:33 left in the third but the Nuggets closed the period with a 19-4 run and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Paul Millsap touched off the flurry with a 3-pointer off a feed from Jokic, whose 18 assists represented a career best.“He’s a great player, a great talent,” said Millsap, who finished with 19 points. “You always know when you’re open, he’s going to hit you.”Jokic said he learned to read the floor for passing lanes early on.“I just play like that, trying to find the open guy,” he explained. “My coaches gave me the freedom to do that.”TIP-INSRockets: On a pregame Zoom call, Silas said he was hopeful most if not all the players either quarantining or self-isolating would be able to emerge from the health protocols and rejoin the team by mid-week. “Wednesday’s practice is an important practice, getting these guys back in and getting the group on the same page,” Silas said.Nuggets: F JaMychal Green, who left the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Nuggets in free agency during the off-season, remains sidelined by a left calf strain. He missed a third straight game but is getting closer to making his Denver debut, resuming practice in a limited fashion.UP NEXTRockets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in their first home game of the season. Houston’s scheduled home opener last week against Oklahoma City was postponed after COVID-19 quarantine protocols depleted the Rockets’ roster below the eight players required by the NBA to play a game.Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back set with their first road game Tuesday night at Sacramento, which handed Denver a 124-122 overtime loss in Wednesday’s season opener.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDennis Georgatos, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.“Hopefully we can build on it,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We realize that we can be a good team. We just beat the defending champs, and they’re a great team."Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers' second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.“It makes us just a little bit more confident to be coming on the road and continuing to grow, continuing to build on our effort,” Lillard said. “We’re just getting more comfortable with each other, and we’re bringing our energy.”LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who finished 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. Dennis Schröder added 24 points, but the Lakers' streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.Trent went 10 of 14 from the field while finishing two points off his career high in an impressive response after playing less than six minutes in Portland's win over Houston last Saturday.“I would assume any young player who was coming off the kind of season he had last season would expect to be in the rotation for more than six minutes,” Lillard said. “When that happened, I was like, ‘Let’s see how he responds.’ I think it says a lot about him that he came out and had this type of performance. It speaks to how tough he is mentally and how locked in he is to this season.”Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard. But their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.“We were kind of stuck in mud a little bit,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I don’t know (why). We just had trouble sustaining that intensity.”The Lakers made a 15-0 run early in the second half and took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Lillard and McCollum traded big shots down the stretch. Portland finished on a 12-6 surge.TIP-INSBlazers: Carmelo Anthony and Nassir Little missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Zach Collins sat out with a left ankle injury.Lakers: Alex Caruso missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Los Angeles got just 23 bench points, led by Montrezl Harrell's nine.AD QUIETAnthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a tentative return from a one-game absence due to a bruised calf. He managed just two points in 17 minutes in the first half, and went 1 for 4 in the second half.“We just weren’t moving the ball that well,” Vogel said. “I’ve got to make sure I get (Davis) the ball in opportunities where he can be aggressive.”UP NEXTBlazers: At Clippers on Wednesday.Lakers: At Spurs on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton didn't want to talk about his future with the Patriots following New England's 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.But he couldn't stop his frustration from seeping through about how a season that began with lofty expectations has fallen apart.Newton had a touchdown run, but finished just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.Newton’s 34 yards passing were the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993. It marked his fourth time this season with fewer than 100 yards passing in a game.“It’s extremely frustrating, knowing what you’re capable of, having belief in yourself,'' Newton said. "It's just not showing when it counts the most.”What's worse, after being rescued by coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots after he initially received no offers in free agency, Newton signed a one-year deal hoping to prove himself and bring stability to an offence that had just lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay.Instead, the loss Monday was a microcosm of Newton's year. A season full of mistakes, a stagnant passing game and only flashes of the MVP player he was earlier in his career.After closing to 10-9 in the second quarter, the Patriots were outscored 28-0 the rest of the way, dropping them to 6-9 and cementing their second losing record during Belichick’s 21 seasons in New England.The defeat marked the first time New England has been swept in the season series by Buffalo since 1999. The Patriots’ run of 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a division opponent was an NFL record.The Patriots entered missing primary running back Damien Harris, who sat out for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury. They were also down two of their top tacklers in defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, both sidelined with shoulder issues.Their absences were felt as Bills quarterback Josh Allen passed 320 yards and four touchdowns, joining Alex Smith as the only visiting quarterbacks to throw four or more TD passes with no interceptions in a game at Gillette Stadium.New England's two worst home losses under Belichick have both come this season: 33-6 against the 49ers in Week 7 and Monday night versus Buffalo.Asked if he felt he'll be auditioning for a contract either in New England or elsewhere in Sunday's season finale against the Jets, Newton said he hadn't thought about it.“I don’t care about no contract. I just want to win,” he said.Stidham was 4 of 11 for 44 yards in relief of Newton. Offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels said last week he felt he had a good idea how much Stidham has developed in his two seasons. What remains unclear is whether Belichick wants to use the final week to get another look at Stidham heading into the off-season.Belichick said he hadn't made a decision about who will start at quarterback next week against the Jets.“It was the opportunity to give him a chance to play,” Belichick said of inserting Stidham. “Cam did a good job for us. I mean, that wasn’t the problem. We were just not very competitive in the beginning.”Newton said he's appreciative that Belichick has stuck with him this season and added that he'll play whatever role he is given next week.“I’d be first person to tell you I need to play better. At the same time it’s just things that if I’m asked to do something, that’s what I’m going to do," Newton said. “I’ve never been a person to be controversial in the locker room, contrary to any other person’s belief. I try to be the best teammate I can possibly be. That’s what I will continue to do.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKyle Hightower, The Associated Press