U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million







U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 8 million on Thursday.





That's an increase of more than one million in less than a month.

Since the pandemic began, more than 217,000 people in the U.S. have died from Covid-19.

Cases and hospital admissions are rising across the whole country, with the Midwest particularly badly affected.

According to a Reuters tally, nine states reported record increases in infections on Thursday, including Ohio, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has opened an emergency field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, as intensive care units in the state approach full capacity.

Nationally, there are more than 37-thousand people in hospital with the disease.

Health experts have long warned that the onset of colder weather would drive people inside, increasing the chances of infections spreading.

Students returning to schools and colleges is also seen as a possible reason for the rise in cases, as well as a general fatigue with restrictions.

In an interview with ABC news, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci called for the doubling down on fundamental public health measures.

He frequently urges social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.