New U.S. company to deliver slimmed-down ventilators

Rising to the challenge of a coronavirus pandemic where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States alone now tops 100,000, a California company is pulling out all all the stops to deliver a slimmed-down version of a ventilator that it says can meet the needs of about 90% of critical care patients.

California-based medical device engineering firm Nectar Inc, launched a new company -- BreathDirect -- to make the new devices at a cost of $10,000 per unit with simpler settings than other models.

For BreathDirect and Nectar CEO Darren Saravis, it was more than just a business decision to make the desperately needed devices. It was personal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DARREN SARAVIS, CEO OF BREATHDIRECT AND NECTAR, SAYING:

"For me, this is really about me not having any other choice. I would never have be able to live with myself if I didn't step up and do this because because I have the ability, I have the team, we have the resources here, and I don't want to wake up and know that I was responsible for people not living."

Saravis says his team's goal is to produce some 3,500 ventilators per week in May and 40,000 ventilators per month by June.

To hit the deadline, Saravis tapped contract manufacturer Evolve Manufacturing Technologies Inc, a Fremont, California-based company already registered with the FDA and is also making coronavirus test kits.