U.S. Chamber of Commerce | Morning Blend
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a new report on the impact of technology on small businesses.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a new report on the impact of technology on small businesses.
The former president's one-time lawyer explained why she “simply can’t support him for elected office again."
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
"It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”
Pierre Poilievre is accusing a union representing WestJet employees of "trying to silence freedom of speech" by demanding an apology from the company after the Conservative leader spoke on the PA system on a recent flight.A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary Sunday night after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention.Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasted for about 45 seconds and was met with laughter and chee
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
On Monday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and her escorts exited the South China Sea south of Taiwan out into the Western Pacific. Eight more People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships sortied past Taiwan to the north, via the Miyako Strait. Altogether the Taiwanese government counted 20 Chinese warships in the waters around it on Tuesday, and many of these are moving to join up with the Shandong group as this article is written.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be changing their team up as they return from the summer holidays with a new advertisement for a high-up position in Kensington Palace
Fox NewsHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement
We cannot calm down.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have leaned into the small tattoo trend. But artists say this type of ink could cause regret.
Vladimir Putin gifted a cosmonaut’s glove and a rifle to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Russia, which appeared to end early.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced accusations in India of doing little to tackle Sikh separatism and drew backlash back home for his treatment at the G20 summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold a formal bilateral meeting with Trudeau but in a chat publicly expressed “strong concern” over Sikh insurgency in Canada.Unruffled, Trudeau attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin even though the 9-10 September summit “consensus” declaration omitted all reference to Russia.“T
The advanced S-400 "Triumf" air-defense system was destroyed in a joint operation by Kyiv's security service (SBU) and navy, reports say.
Margolyes has reflected on ‘uncomfortable’ experience working with ‘unlovely’ star in 1987
"This is going to hurt," said Glenn Kirschner.
Julia Fox has been attending various New York Fashion Week events and making sure to wear a number of daring, head-turning, and trend-led looks while doing so.
The Pennsylvania senator gives the Florida congressman a reality check after an insult about his fashion.
"You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's been dying for me to get pregnant!" Farah Griffin replied with a laugh The post ‘The View’: Whoopi Startles the Show to a Halt When She Stops Mid-Sentence to Ask Alyssa Farah Griffin if She’s Pregnant (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.