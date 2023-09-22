U.S. bobsledder Aja Evans files lawsuit, claiming sexual abuse by team doctor
U.S. bobsledder Aja Evans files lawsuit, claiming sexual abuse by team doctor
U.S. bobsledder Aja Evans files lawsuit, claiming sexual abuse by team doctor
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
Max Verstappen, who was fined in Singapore, feels that every incident has to be judged individually by the stewards.
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner and furthered suffered from the l