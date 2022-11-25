U.S. blankets keep Kyiv train passengers warm

STORY: "This latest cruel attack just two days ago, that killed many people, injured many others, in an attempt to put Ukraine into the cold and dark, only makes Ukrainians and us more determined to work around the clock to prepare for winter,” she said.

Passengers waited to board trains as workers set up wood stoves and gave out blankets.

"People who are traveling may have nothing to get warm with. No appliances, no warm clothes," said passenger Liudmyla Kvytko.

Moscow says the attacks on Ukraine's basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate, and that Kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it yields to Russian demands. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.