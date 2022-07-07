U.S. basketball player Griner arrives at court

STORY: The 31-year-old was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia. She was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country, and has been kept in custody since.

She has not yet entered a plea in the trial, which began last week.

Griner arrived in court shortly after 1500 Moscow time (1200 GMT) on Thursday, wearing red trousers and a red t-shirt, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.

In a handwritten note, Griner appealed to Biden directly earlier this week to step up U.S. efforts to bring her home.