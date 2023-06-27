U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scheduled to inspect Lake Isabella Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that they will pause water releases from Isabella Dam on Tuesday to conduct a routine inspection of the pipe that runs the water from the dam downstream. The maintenance is crucial this year due to this year's increase in reservoir inflows. During the inspection, Joe Conroy with the City of Bakersfield says residents should reduce their water usage during the inspection time in order to ensure the city maintains adequate supply. 23ABC's Breanna Polk has the story.