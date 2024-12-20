Tyus Jones sets up the nice finish

The new College Football Playoff is here.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
In today's edition: College football in chaos, first look at TGL's indoor golf facility, NCAA fall champs, "The Blizzard Bowl," and more.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back for one final time for the 2024 fantasy season with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the news of the week that the Falcons are making Michael Penix QB1 in Atlanta. The two examine what this means for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix going forward and the immediate fantasy impact it has on the Falcons skill players.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
Interview Kiké Hernández at your own risk.
Dallas’ likelihood of making the playoffs remains below 1 percent, per NFL Next Gen Stats. But the team’s bid for retaining McCarthy remains well within play.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
Make room for this week's waiver adds by moving on from some players who are getting harder to trust down the stretch.
USC signed five 5-star recruits in 2023 and 2024. Branch is now the fifth of those players to transfer.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.