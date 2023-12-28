Tyus Jones with a 2 Pt vs. Toronto Raptors

The Canadian Press

DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that's why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban's sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. The deal was approved just shy of a month since Miriam Adelson and Sivan and P