Tyrique Stevenson talks to media about what happened prior to Commanders' Hail Mary TD vs. Bears
Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson talks to media about what happened prior to Washington Commanders' Hail Mary touchdown vs. the Chicago Bears.
Stevenson was caught off-guard while taunting opposing fans as the Commanders hit a game-winning Hail Mary.
Plus: Could Jameis Winston save the Browns' season?
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
Russell Wilson upgraded the Pittsburgh offense in his first start of the season in Week 7.
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
Both the Packers and the Patriots may be without their starting quarterbacks for the near future.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder in the Dodgers' win over the Yankees in Game 2 on Saturday.
Daniels has been dealing with a rib injury.
Tom Kim fell to Byeong-Hun An in a playoff at the Genesis Championship in South Korea on Sunday.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
The Chiefs overcame a critical late turnover to beat the Raiders and remain undefeated.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.