Tyrese Maxey sinks it from downtown
Tyrese Maxey sinks it from downtown, 01/02/2024
A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after an interim action board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the
"Your reckless words put my family in danger," the late night host says The post Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers for Suggesting He Was a Jeffrey Epstein Associate appeared first on TheWrap.
Anitta took to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring stage outfit of fishnet shorts featuring cheeky cut-outs that showed off her bum and sparkly thong
Turkey has refused to allow Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters, blocking them from reaching the Black Sea.
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
The couple will wed in a 10-day lavish event kicking off next week
"They wouldn't promote me when I was there, and now they want me back? They're either extremely desperate or just plain stupid."
The family of four celebrated the twins' birthday on the beach
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
Russia has previously boasted that its advanced Kinzhal missile is impossible to detect or shoot down, but Ukraine says otherwise.
Kicking off 2024 in style.
In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
Only Michael Kors could "get me to squeeze" into the metallic jumpsuit, Lively wrote of her NYFW look
People with links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be named for the first time in court documents.
A woman was shot in the torso at her home on Encino Avenue on New Year's Eve by an ACS Security guard who was patrolling alone.
The far-right lawmaker explained why she's hightailing it to a safer seat in this year's election.
A North Carolina pastor was charged with assault after allegedly attempting to push his wife's co-worker's head into a McDonald's deep fryer
Doctors are warning that it is causing a major public health threat.