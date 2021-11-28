Tyrese Maxey with an and one vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored twice to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Cal Petersen made 30 saves and Anze Kopitar had three assists. Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on 36 shots, and Connor Brown and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight game. Ottawa is 1-7-1 on the road, including fiv