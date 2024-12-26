Tyrese Maxey knocks it down as the clock expires
Tyrese Maxey knocks it down as the clock expires, 12/25/2024
Tyrese Maxey knocks it down as the clock expires, 12/25/2024
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Maxey was supposed to be part of a top-heavy unit. Now, he’s sliding to the top of the scouting report every night.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Henderson played for nine teams in his 25-year MLB career and won two World Series and an AL MVP award.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Notre Dame's win against Indiana in the first-ever game of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.