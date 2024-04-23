Tyrese Maxey dials from long distance

The Daily Beast

Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump just can’t help himself.New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan handed down a gag order last month—which he expanded last week—barring the former president from badmouthing or threatening jurors, potential witnesses, attorneys, court staff, or their family members, due to Trump’s penchant for making “threatening, inflammatory, [or] denigrating” statements about those who dare cross him.Still, the 45th commander-in-chief—now facing 34 felony ch