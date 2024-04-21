Tyrese Maxey dials from long distance
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Verstappen became the first driver this century to start the season with five consecutive pole positions.
Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the
Miragh Bitove began working at the Hockey Hall of Fame as an intern before working her way up to handling the Stanley Cup
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a solo homer and drove in another run with a single as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six games, beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night. Toronto reliver Bowden Francis (2-2) picked up the win, allowing one hit and no runs in two innings. San Diego starter Matt Waldron (0-2) took the loss. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed seven hits and five runs in 4-2/3 innings. The Padres, who had won five of their last seven games before Friday
The Broncos are in need of a quarterback, but Sean Payton and Co. might need to make a bold move to secure their passer of the future.
WINNIPEG — Sean Monahan was walking his dog when a car drove past him, braked, backed up and stopped. A mother and her son hopped out and approached the Winnipeg Jets forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. “She said, ‘We just wanted to say hi and wish you luck and we’re looking forward to watching the playoffs,’” Monahan recalled with a smile. He and his goldendoodle, Winston, often meet friendly, passionate fans. It’s one of the reasons Monahan is looking fo
The NHL team moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be known as Utah, at least initially, until a long-term name is determined. “We’ll start with Utah on the jersey and we’ll figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are,” new owner Ryan Smith told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We’re going to be Utah either way. We have the first part of the name. We don’t have the last.” Smith Entertainment Group, which bought the franchise formerly known as the Coyotes in a deal u
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.'s coaches and teammates are rallying behind the Denver Nuggets starting forward who's had a trying week as the NBA's reigning champions head into their playoff opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter, 25, missed practice Friday to attend his younger brother Coban's sentencing in a drunken driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last year. Coban Porter, 22, a former guard at the University of Denver, received a six-year jail sentence, which came two da