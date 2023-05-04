Tyrese Maxey with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics

The first five picks of the 2003 NBA Draft produced 4 NBA legends and one legendary bust.
Mychal and Julie Thompson, both former athletes, have supported the four-time NBA champion throughout his career
The NBA superstar accessorized with the statement luggage ahead of his playoff game.
Joel Embiid on Tuesday earned his first MVP, for his effort in the 2022-23 season. He edged Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who won the past two MVPs.
Golf Hulk is no more! Bryson DeChambeau has slimmed down from his beefy days.
The former NHL star's "Lizzo-sized lunch" comment has him in hot water online.
The previous record was set in 2004 in Florida.
“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized."
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of their playoff series thanks to a monumental showing from Anthony Davis, who became the first Laker since Shaquille O'Neal to notch a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Despite ...
It was 3am in Dubai in January when Eddie Pepperell experienced an epiphany regarding his golf. “I couldn’t sleep,” the Englishman recalls. “I was just lying there in bed, thinking about things. I wasn’t in a great place, to be honest with you. We had just moved house, we had stuff going on, I wasn’t feeling great off the back of last year’s travel. I’d just missed the cut in Abu Dhabi the previous week… Anyway, this thought flashes up in my head: Other than Qatar, where I won in 2018, I’ve neve
The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.
TORONTO — Paul Maurice was driving home from the rink one day. Then came an epiphany. In the pressure cooker of hockey's most intense media market, the then-head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs had just conducted a series of interviews and was concerned about his messaging. Maurice decided, in that moment, enough was enough. "That's it," he recalled telling himself. "I'm never, ever worrying about what I say again, ever. I'm just going to go try to tell the truth, get off and leave it. And if I
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.
Lakers star LeBron James did not receive a single vote for NBA MVP for the first time in his career.
The pair were joined by other sports stars including Serena Williams, Brittney Griner and Dwayne Wade
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched his team commit two mistakes — blunders he didn't see in the first round of the playoffs — that directly led to goals against. After the Maple Leafs recovered to get back even, another costly error wound up being one too many to overcome. Toronto now finds itself in the exact spot it was in after Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning — trailing the series and looking for answers. Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner, Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkach
It’s a money thing. Declining the option meant the team doesn’t have to guarantee him almost $13 million while coming off injury.
The Blue Jays haven't gotten the best performances from their relievers this season, but Nate Pearson's outing on Monday night showed a lot of promise.