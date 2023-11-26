Tyrese Maxey with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry hasn't played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. “It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's about all I'm able to provide,” Davidson said. Perry was acquired from Tam
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
KC also moved a wideout to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic has revealed which NFL fans are considered the most annoying by players in the league.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was a winner in his return to the Lightning crease as Tampa Bay scored eight goals against the Hurricanes.
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention. The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven. Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 p
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, put his Red Bull on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
Two football fans have been arrested for alleged misogynistic chanting at referee Rebecca Welch during Birmingham’s home match with Sheffield Wednesday.
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
DaRon Bland came into Thursday’s game on the cusp of making NFL history. What NFL record did Bland set during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game?
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.