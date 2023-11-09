Tyrese Haliburton scores and draws the foul

Mr. Wonderful wants you to scrap the Starbucks and start hustling.
Attending an event for the launch of her new poetry book, Megan Fox wore a chocolate brown sheer top and leather skirt to nail winter's new big colour trend.
"The wreckage is almost unimaginable," Clinton tells the hosts of "The View" The post ‘The View’: Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Tried Really Hard’ to Give Trump a Chance, But Reelecting Him ‘Would Be the End of Our Country’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot under a constitutional provision that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The state’s high court declined to become the first in history to use Section Three of the 14th Amendment to prevent someone from running for the presidency. However, it said in its ruling the decision applied only to the state’s primary and l
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump didn't want to testify. But on the the stand Wednesday in her father's civil fraud trial, she took the opportunity to contend the family business has “overdelivered,” even as she kept her distance from financial documents that New York state says were fraudulent. Former President Donald Trump's elder daughter capped a major stretch in the lawsuit that could reshape his real estate empire. She followed her father and her brothers Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to the witne
WARNING: This story contains offensive language.A controversial Montreal imam's speech at a pro-Palestinian demonstration last month has sparked accusations of hate speech and drawn condemnation from politicians and Jewish advocacy groups.In a speech to protesters on Oct. 28, Adil Charkaoui, speaking Arabic, denounced "Zionist aggressors" and called on Allah to "kill the enemies of the people of Gaza and to spare none of them."A video of the speech circulated on social media. It has been the sub
The amendment from Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia failed due to the opposition of most Republicans.
The retired offensive guard built a life post-football in Bozeman, Montana with his wife and four sons
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
Former president endorsed Republican Daniel Cameron for Kentucky governor earlier this year
Israel says it has “eliminated” Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’s top weapons chief, who helped build the terror group’s arsenal of rockets.
The strike, the latest of Ukraine's impressive hits on Russian warships, likely left the vessel inoperable, ISW experts said.
Trudeau was Canada's prime minister at the time, and is the father of current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Reuters/Shannon StapletonJudge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
Thomas Hand had said he was "relieved" his eight year old daughter was dead, not a Hamas hostage.
Netflix's new drama series, All the Light We Cannot See, has sparked a major reaction from viewers. The series features a star-studded cast including Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie...
The “Late Night” comedian ridiculed the former president’s attempt to shut down his civil fraud trial.
Prince Philip’s royal tradition was something his sons chose not to continue with their children but Princess Anne's kids enjoyed it