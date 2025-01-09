Tyrese Haliburton with the nice feed

The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Wonder what QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward think of this scrambled NFL Draft board heading into Sunday's regular-season finale?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.