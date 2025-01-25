Tyrese Haliburton with the great assist!

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
Bronny's poster dunk tied the game and fueled a fourth-quarter surge that led to South Bay's second win of the season.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Championship Sunday is nearly upon us. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to get you ready for both games this weekend from all angles. Harmon and Del Don also share their favorite player prop bets to consider this Sunday. The two also check the pulse of the coaching carousel so far to determine the big winners and losers so far.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
“Sometimes when you use your head, it doesn’t quite work out."
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
Phoenix is .500 halfway through the season, but 20-12 when KD plays.