Tyrese Haliburton with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not
Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He's played twice since then, and this week his Philadelphia 76ers struggled to score 70 as a team. At least they won that unsightly matchup, 79-73 over the New York Knicks. That snapped a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia. The previous game, the 76ers fell behind by 35 points in the second quarter of a home loss to New Orleans. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid's 70-point game, largely because of the knee operation that's
What NBA Twitter was saying about the shutdown back in 2020.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points, a season-high 25 rebounds and a career-high seven steals while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-109 victory over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis added five assists and three blocked shots in one of the most prolific games of his decorated career. The nine-time All-Star feasted on a Minnesota lineup missing its top two big men and four regulars due to injuries, grabbing 21 rebounds in the second half alone and l
The Chicago Bulls have finally gotten some positive Lonzo Ball injury news.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The
Sometimes majestic, sometimes mediocre, the Lakers are the NBA's most confusing team. Against the Timberwolves, they quickly went from stinking to stunning.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-102 on Monday night. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday. Devin Vassell added 17 points
The Los Angeles Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena. The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach's Decision." “We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.
Losses happen during an 82-game NBA season. But the Heat’s home loss to the struggling Wizards is one that shouldn’t have happened.
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The statue outside Crypto.com Arena that immortalizes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after his 81-point game in 2006 misspelled the names of two players and one word.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
Jamahl Mosley made the Orlando Magic a contender. Mosley and the playoff-contending Magic — on pace for their best season in 13 years — have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract in Orlando through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday. Mosley is in his third season with Orlando.
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help the Detroit Pistons build a double-digit lead and he finished with eight assists in a 114-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Cunningham reached 1,200 points and 400 assists in his 54th game, getting those totals in a season quicker than any player in franchise history, one game faster than Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas did during the 1984-85 season. The Pistons have won just 11 games, but they swe
Washington Wizards (11-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-43, 13th in the Western Conference)Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Washington looking to break its five-game home skid.The Grizzlies are 7-25 in home games. Memphis is 11-29 against opponents with a winning record.The Wizards are 7-27 on the road. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 123.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.9%.The Grizz
The Lakers unveiled the statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in February.
Milwaukee Bucks (42-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-27, seventh in the Western Conference)Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in non-conference play.The Kings have gone 17-12 at home. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Sabonis averaging 14.7.The Bucks are 17-16 in road games. Milwaukee is sixt
Golden State Warriors (34-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-28, eighth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.The Mavericks have gone 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 16-21 record against opponents over .500.The Warriors are 17-22 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 14-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13