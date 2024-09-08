Tyreek Hill's best catches from 130-yard game vs. Jaguars Week 1
Watch Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's Week 1 highlights as he caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before their game against the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
Hill went on to play and score a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-17 win, while one officer was "placed on administrative duties."
