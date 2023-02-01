Tyre Nichols' family praises loved one on funeral eve

STORY: The family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man fatally beaten by five Memphis officers, and whose death rekindled anguish at excessive police force against Black people praised their loved one on the eve of his funeral.

At a news conference at the Memphis Mason Temple, Tyre’s brother Jamal Dupree said the response from the Black community should be measured, out of respect for his brother.

“My brother was the most peaceful person ever in my life. He never lifted his finger to nobody, never raised his voice to nobody. If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he would tell us to do this peacefully. {{ can cut out if too long: Trust me. Me personally, I would love to get busy. But I am stepping for my brother, not for myself.”}}

Tyre’s stepfather Rodney Wells:

“Keep fighting for justice for our son and my family.”

The death of Nichols became the latest high-profile instance of police violence blamed for deaths of Black people and other minorities.

The 29-year-old was hospitalized. He died of his injuries three days after the confrontation on January 7, which was captured on camera.

The officers involved – who all face murder charges – were dismissed from the Memphis police department last week.

The incident revived calls for Congress to address police reform – and to pass stalled legislation that aims to ban aggressive policing tactics.

NAACP’s Memphis branch president, Van Turner.

“We want action this time. We want them to pass the George Floyd Police Reform Act this time. They owe us that, they owe this family, they owe all the other families who have been hurt, harmed and brutalized as a result of interactions with law enforcement in this country. And then, when that happens, we got a call on the Tennessee General Assembly.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Wednesday’s funeral for Tyre Nichols.

Nichols will be eulogized by the Reverend Al Sharpton at a service, which will also be attended by family members of Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd – two other fatalities of separate incidents of police violence in 2020.