Typhoon Vongfong Whips Up Debris in Philippines

Typhoon Vongfong made landfall in Samar, the Philippines, on May 14, with winds gusting up to 185 km/h near its center, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Vongfong, known locally as Typhoon Ambo, first hit San Policarpio in Eastern Samar, local reports said. Violent winds and intense rain were forecast.

Footage posted to Facebook by Marc Almazan Bugtas shows powerful winds whipping up debris.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ABS-CBN reported that authorities in Eastern Samar were “scrambling” to shelter affected residents, after converting evacuation centers to coronavirus quarantine facilities.

Governor Ben Evardone told ABS-CBN that 4,000 people had been quarantined at former evacuation centers. He said evacuees and possible carriers of the coronavirus could not be placed in the same shelters.

None of the 4,000 had so far tested positive for the virus, he said. Credit: Marc Almazan Bugtas via Storyful