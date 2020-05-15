Typhoon Vongfong Moves North in Philippines as Fears Grow Evacuations Could Worsen Spread of COVID-19

Torrid conditions hit the Philippine province of Quezon on the morning of May 15 as Typhoon Vongfong headed north along the country’s most populous island, Luzon.

Storm surges of up to two metres and wind gusts of up to 165 km/h were forecast, though Vongfong was downgraded to a severe tropical storm by the afternoon, the Philippine Disaster Information Service said.

The storm made landfall on May 14 in Eastern Samar, lashing the region with winds as strong as 150 km/h.

According to ABS-CBN, around 140,000 people have been forced from their homes, prompting concern that evacuation centers could become hotbeds for COVID-19 infection. Credit: Larry Morales Luistro via Storyful