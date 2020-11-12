Typhoon Vamco Brings Flooding to Manila Area

Typhoon Vamco, known locally as Typhoon Ulysses, brought flooding to the Manila area on November 11-12 after torrential rain and strong winds.

Local news reported that the level of the Marikina River, in Metro Manila, rose to over 21 meters.

According to Rappler, several towns required water rescues from the Philippine Red Cross. At least two people were reported to have died, with several more missing.

This aerial footage shows the impact of Typhoon Vamco in Manila. Credit: Sen. Bong Go via Storyful