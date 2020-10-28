Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast

The latest major storm to hit southeast Asia year has left at least 26 fishermen missing at sea Wednesday, in one of the strongest typhoons in two decades.

Hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.

Typhoon Molave packed winds of over 80 miles per hour when it made landfall.

It's caused at least two deaths, but Vietnam has seen nine major storms so far this year. The storms have resulted in over 130 killed in just its central region.

Some 250,000 soldiers are on standby to respond to Molave.

Humanitarian groups anticipate there could be a challenging aftermath.

A spell of intense weather throughout October already caused the worst flooding in decades, and several deadly mudslides.

Vietnam's Red Cross has announced a global emergency appeal for over $4 million in relief funds.