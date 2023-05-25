Typhoon Mawar Causes Ceiling to Collapse in Guam Hotel Lobby

Typhoon Mawar caused some extensive damage to a hotel lobby in Tamuning, Guam, footage posted on Thursday, May 25, shows.

The video shows flooding, debris on the floor, and parts of the ceiling collapsed at the Guam Reef Hotel.

Separate footage posted by a person who listed themselves as a hotel employee showed strong wind and driving rain.

On Thursday, Guam’s governor gave the all-clear as the storm system moved west over the Pacific. Credit: Zion and Caleb via Storyful