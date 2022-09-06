Typhoon Leaves at Least Three Dead in South Korea

Typhoon Hinnamnor tracked across the southeast Korean peninsula on September 6, leaving at least three people dead and several missing, the Korea Herald said.

By Tuesday afternoon, typhoon warnings were lifted in all parts of South Korea; however, strong wind and storm tsunami advisories remained in place for southern parts of the country, the KMA said.

Footage posted to Instagram by user @anjuhyeon1231 shows the conditions in Busan on Tuesday morning. Credit: @anjuhyeon1231 via Storyful