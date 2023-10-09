Typhoon Koinu remnants bring heavy rain to Hong Kong

STORY: Koinu had weakened into a severe tropical storm but still brought gale-force winds and heavy rain, according to the city's Observatory. It was tracking west or west-southwest at around 6 miles per hour as it crossed the western coast of China's southern Guangdong province.

The city's Stock Exchange is scheduled to reopen in the afternoon, as strong winds are expected to ease later in the day.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Hong Kong's airport overnight, as well as in underground metro stations, due to Koinu disrupting flights and transportation. The Airport Express train, which connects the airport to the central business district, stopped running, while services at some metro stations were partially suspended. Services have since resumed at limited frequencies as of Monday morning, according to operator MTR.