Typhoon Khanun leaves damage, death in its wake

STORY: A total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and some 166,000 households were out of power Thursday morning.

Eyewitness footage showed an uprooted tree in Okinawa's capital, Naha, as the storm continued to track west towards Taiwan.

Naha Airport, located in Okinawa's capital city and the main gateway to the popular tourist destination, resumed operations on Thursday after shutting down for two days, but hundreds of flights remained cancelled.