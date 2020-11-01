Typhoon Goni 'Rapidly' Weakens After Lashing Philippines

Typhoon Goni “rapidly” weakened into a tropical storm on Sunday, November 1, after lashing the Philippines, weather officials said.

Reports said hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated and at least 10 people died due to the storm as of Sunday evening.

Typhoon Goni, known locally as Typhoon Rolly, made landfall in the Catanduanes province just before 5 am on Saturday, according to forecasters. Reports said the storm made its third landfall in the Philippines at noon on Sunday, impacting the Quezon province.

This video of rain and gusty winds was posted to Instagram on Sunday by @mscarriebien, who indicated it was taken in Calabanga in the Camarines Sur province.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to move away from the Philippines by Tuesday morning. Credit: @mscarriebien via Storyful