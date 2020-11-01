Typhoon Goni Brings Intense Flooding to Mall in the Philippines

Weather officials said Typhoon Goni was downgraded to a tropical storm on November 1 after devastating parts of the Philippines.

At least 10 people were killed by the storm, and hundreds of thousands were forced to evacuate as of Sunday evening.

This video was recorded by Jefferson D. Alcantara and shows flooding and destruction at Xentro Mall Polangui.

The storm was expected to move away from the Philippines by November 3. Credit: Jefferson D. Alcantara via Storyful