Typhoon Doksuri brings 4 days of rain, kills at least 20 in China

STORY: During heatwaves, the ground really is like lava.This graphic shows two surfaces heating up on a typical hot summer day.One is grass, one is asphalt.The grass heats up roughly in line with the air to 104 degrees Fahrenheit while asphalt heats to 149. On the hottest days though this can reach 180. This is "skin burning territory", and it only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. During heatwaves in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.Surface temperatures also play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets.During heatwaves warm surfaces transfer their heat back to the surrounding air, increasing the overall air temperature. That leads to "urban heat islands".It’s a term used by climatologists for areas within cities that experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.That’s because natural and permeable surfaces like grass or soil which absorb less heat have been replaced by impermeable construction materials like asphalt or concrete which are capable of absorbing as much as 95% of the sun's energy.These are also areas with high concentrations of people. In Europe, nearly half of schools and hospitals in cities are located in urban heat islands, The EU’s environment agency says this is exposing vulnerable populations to health-threatening temperatures as climate change impacts worsen.In cities with 1 million people or more, the annual mean air temperature can be up to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.These thermal satellite images reveal cities' thermal profiles and show the difference parks make to a cities' temperature demonstrating the critical balance between urban development and green spaces.