Tylor Megill's six strikeouts
Tylor Megill strikes out six batters over four innings of one-run ball in his start against the Phillies
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 3's fantasy highs and lows, including a monster game from Saquon Barkley.
The Reds are set to miss the playoffs for the fifth time under David Bell's tenure this fall.
The Detroit Tigers moved into one of the American League's three wild-card playoff spots after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, coupled with the Minnesota Twins losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
It's time to look ahead to Week 4! Check out these three fantasy football waiver wire suggestions.
The Chiefs held off two AFC contenders in the first two weeks and hit the road for the first time in 2024
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
New York was dominant from start to finish, outscoring Atlanta 29-16 in the first quarter. Here’s how the Liberty won Game 1.
An ugly start to the game for the New York Giants, who are trying hard to get right against Cleveland.
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Morris, a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's 1972 unbeaten season.
Truex was 24th at Bristol after a speeding penalty and hasn't finished in the top 10 since July.
USC's Woody Marks made a heck of a play to take the football from Grant.
Colorado won its Big 12 opener over Baylor, 38-31, in thrilling fashion after tying the game on a 43-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester with no time remaining in regulation.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
Mullings scored the go-ahead TD with 37 seconds left.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.